Sammy Watkins is active for Week 10 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 10 inactives and Sammy Watkins is officially active for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Watkins was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury that has kept him out of action for the past month. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week.

This is positive news for the Ravens, who will get one of their primary offensive skill weapons back for the prime time showdown with Miami. Watkins last played in the team’s Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, a game where he caught two of three targets for 35 yards. The veteran had appeared in five games in his first year with the team prior to his injury, totaling 18 catches for 292 yards and no touchdowns.

With Watkins’ return, Baltimore will finally have its top three receivers on the field for the first time this season, with Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman also active.