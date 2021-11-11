DK Metcalf not practicing on Thursday for Week 10 with foot injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf didn’t practice on Thursday due to a foot injury. This doesn’t sound like the best thing for his ability to play on Sunday, but he has been getting rest days on Thursdays as he deals with this foot injury, which isn’t new. Unless he misses Friday’s practice, he should be good to go.

Metcalf will also be getting his quarterback back, as Russell Wilson looks like he’ll be back at full strength to take on the Packers. Wilson’s return should be a boon to the Seahawks offense overall, but Geno Smith kept Metcalf’s numbers stable, as he had three touchdowns in his last two games.

Fantasy football implications

The Packers pass defense has held the Cardinals and Chiefs wide receivers from finding the end zone this season, but Metcalf and Wilson are too good to ever think about sitting. As long as Metcalf plays, which I’d say is likely, then you start him in fantasy.