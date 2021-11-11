Tua Tagovailoa in the game after Jacoby Brissett suffers knee injury on TNF Week 10

UPDATE: Brissett is considered questionable to return with a knee injury.

UPDATE: Tua Tagovailoa is coming into the game even though Brissett has been cleared to return, per the broadcast. We have to wonder why Tagovailoa wasn’t in there in the first place in this case.

UPDATE: Brissett came out of the medical tent and is trying to jog and see how his knee feels. It looks like he could come back on the next possession.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett took a sack on third down early in the second half and stayed down while holding his knee. He was able to slowly walk off the field and into the blue medical tent. If he can’t come back in on the next drive, Tua Tagovailoa will be the starter.

Tagovailoa is dealing with a middle finger injury on his throwing hand. He’s had trouble gripping the ball.