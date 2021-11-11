UC Riverside hits miracle buzzer beater to upset Arizona State [VIDEO]

The Arizona State Sun Devils welcomed the UC Riverside Highlanders to town Thursday evening and probably thought it would be a walk in the park. To quote Lee Corso, not so fast my friends!

J.P. Moorman II received the in-bounds pass with UC Riverside trailing 65-63. He dribbled a step and then let loose a shot from three-quarters of the length of the court. We’ll let the broadcast crew take it away.

UC Riverside came into this game as a ten-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Moorman finished the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season. UC Riverside previously lost 66-53 on the road against San Diego State. Arizona State had beaten Portland 76-60 in their season-opener.