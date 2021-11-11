Dolphins OL Robert Hunt makes play of the night on TNF, but it doesn’t count

The Dolphins and Ravens on Thursday Night Football has been a slog, but an offensive lineman by the name of Robert Hunt made it worth our trouble, as he made the play of the night in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Hunt and the Dolphins, the play was illegal.

Tua Tagovailoa had defenders on him in a second, so he had to get rid of the ball quickly. Hunt made a nice catch, which was an illegal touch since he wasn’t an eligible receiver and he should have tried to get out of the way so Myles Gaskin might grab it, but I digress. After the catch, Hunt makes a great cut and shows tremendous speed for a man of such mountainous proportions. He then heads for the goal-line and despite a great tackle, Hunt reaches out and crosses the line for a touchdown. A touchdown that will only count in ours and Hunt’s dreams.