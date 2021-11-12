CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings through November 12

CONCACAF is back for another night of qualifying matches and Friday, November 12 features a massive one. The US Men’s National Team is hosting Mexico in Cincinnati with first place in the group potentially on the line. The US is three points back of El Tri and a win would move them into a tie. Mexico leads goal differential by two, so a 1-0 USA win would leave them in second due to the tiebreaker. A 2-0 or 3-1 would move the US into first by virtue of goals scored tiebreaker.

We’ll have full results and updated standings as Friday comes to a close. The eight teams will be back in action next Tuesday the 16th, but in the meantime, here’s the schedule for the 12th:

7:05 p.m. ET — Honduras vs. Panama, in San Pedro Sula

7:05 p.m. ET — Canada vs. Costa Rica, in Edmonton

8 p.m. ET — El Salvador vs. Jamaica, in San Salvador

9:10 p.m. ET — USA vs. Mexico, in Cincinnati

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through Nov 12