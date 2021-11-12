How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Friday, Nov 12

World Cup Qualifying is back in November as CONCACAF teams will face off to finish in the top three or four. We’re in the final round of qualfying and roughly halfway through, as each team has played six games out of fourteen so far. Mexico sits on top of the table with 14 points while USA and Canada follow them in second and third. Panama currently sits in fourth place, just two points behind Canada.

All eight teams will be in action on November 12th, starting with Panama vs. Honduras followed immediately by Jamaica vs. El Salvador. The night will be capped off with Costa Rica vs. Canada and Mexico vs. USA. Each team will play two games in this slate of matches, then will break until January.

Three of the matches will be streamed on Paramount+ while USA vs. Mexico will be shown on ESPN2 and Univision. That match will also have streaming options on ESPN+, fubo TV, and Hulu.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Friday, November 12

Honduras vs. Panama

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Honduras +145, Panama +215, Draw +185

El Salvador vs. Jamaica

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +135, Jamaica +215, Draw +195

Canada vs. Costa Rica

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Canada -155, Costa Rica +425, Draw +260

USA vs. Mexico

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: ESPN+, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV

Moneyline odds: USA +225, Mexico +140, Draw +185