How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Friday, Nov 12

World Cup Qualifying is back in November as CONCACAF teams will face off to finish in the top three or four. We’re in the final round of qualfying and roughly halfway through, as each team has played six games out of fourteen so far. Mexico sits on top of the table with 14 points while USA and Canada follow them in second and third. Panama currently sits in fourth place, just two points behind Canada.
All eight teams will be in action on November 12th, starting with Panama vs. Honduras followed immediately by Jamaica vs. El Salvador. The night will be capped off with Costa Rica vs. Canada and Mexico vs. USA. Each team will play two games in this slate of matches, then will break until January.
Three of the matches will be streamed on Paramount+ while USA vs. Mexico will be shown on ESPN2 and Univision. That match will also have streaming options on ESPN+, fubo TV, and Hulu.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Friday, November 12
Honduras vs. Panama
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Honduras +145, Panama +215, Draw +185
El Salvador vs. Jamaica
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +135, Jamaica +215, Draw +195
Canada vs. Costa Rica
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Canada -155, Costa Rica +425, Draw +260
USA vs. Mexico
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2, Univision, TUDN
Livestream: ESPN+, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV
Moneyline odds: USA +225, Mexico +140, Draw +185