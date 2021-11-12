USA vs. Mexico start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The USMNT will take on their rivals to the south Mexico in the first of two World Cup Qualifying games taking place in November. These two sides will clash on November 12th, then USA will face off against Jamaica on November 16th before breaking until the next set of qualifiers in January. The match will be shown on ESPN2 and Univision while livestream options will be available on ESPN+, fuboTV, and Hulu. Kickoff is set for 9:10 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The USMNT is a +215 underdog for this home match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Mexico is +140. A draw is +195 while Draw No Bet (Regular Time) odds offer Mexico at -145 and the USMNT at +120.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Friday, November 12th

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: ESPN+, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV

USA will be looking to take over the top spot in the table with a win over Mexico. A win would set them tied on points, but if USA can score a couple more goals than their counterparts, they’d be able to take first place due to the goal differential tiebreaker. Christian Pulisic will make his first appearance since September for Gregg Berhalter’s squad after suffering an ankle injury in that first set of qualifiers. He’s been out for over two months in both club and international play with that injury, but just recently made his return for Chelsea in Champions League play and will be utilized in these two international games in November as well.

Mexico hasn’t faced off against the Americans since the USMNT beat them 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final on August 1. The match headed into 30 minutes of extra time after regulation ended 0-0, and Miles Robinson scored in the 117th minute to lift the Americans to Gold Cup glory. El Tri has been dominant in qualifying play so far, staying unbeaten while winning four and drawing two through their first six matches.