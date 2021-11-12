USA vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The United States Mens National Team will kick off their November set of World Cup Qualifying matches with a big contest against Mexico. El Tri holds the top spot in the table with 14 points, but USA, just three points behind them, could overtake them with a win and a little help from the goal differential column.

The match will be shown on ESPN2 and Univision while livestream options will be available on ESPN+, fuboTV, and Hulu.

The USMNT is an underdog for this home match. The US squad is installed at +215 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Mexico is +140 and a draw is +195. For Draw No Bet (Regular Time) odds, Mexico is -145 to win and the USMNT is +120.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Friday, November 12th

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: ESPN+, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV

After stumbling in their opening matches with two straight draws, the USMNT were able to log three wins through their next four games over Honduras, Jamaica, and Costa Rica. The one loss came to Panama in a 1-0 final score back in October. Now they’ll see their toughest test yet when they face off against Mexico on November 12th. Christian Pulisic has been called up by Gregg Berhalter, making his first appearance for the USMNT since September. He suffered an ankle injury in that last appearance that’s kept him out of action, as he just recently made his return for Chelsea in Champions League play. USA will look to hand El Tri their first loss of the qualifiers and jump ahead to the top of the table.

Mexico will be looking for revenge on the USMNT after losing 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final back in August. Miles Robinson scored the lone goal in the 117th minute during extra time as the Americans went on to lift the cup. Since then, El Tri has been on a tear in World Cup Qualifying play, going unbeaten in their first six matches with four wins and two draws. They most recently took down El Salvador with a 2-0 scoreline, logging goals from Hector Moreno and Raul Jimenez. They’ll look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the USMNT at TQL Stadium.