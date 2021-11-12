Best tight end streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

Looking for a little help at tight end? You’re not alone. With so few elite options available in fantasy football lineups, it’s sometimes best to play the matchups. To help with that, you need to see which players are trending upwards lately and who they’re playing this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars vs. Colts

Dan Arnold has 17 targets over his last two games, 30 over his last four. He’s led the team in targets in two of those games. He’s also topped 60 yards in three of those four outings, firmly implanting himself as a key cog in Jacksonville’s offense. The Colts have been one of the most generous teams in the league when it comes to giving up fantasy points to opposing tight ends, including letting them score six touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Lions

Eric Ebron is likely to return this week, and that’s going to lure a lot of fantasy football managers to overlook Freiermuth. Don’t be one of them. Feiermuth’s playing too well to get bumped back down the depth chart for the disappointing Ebron. He caught five of six passes last week, scoring twice against the Bears. That was the second game in a row where he’s found the end zone. With a noodle-armed quarterback leading the Steelers, their tight end is more important than ever.

Tyler Conklin, Vikings vs. Chargers

For three weeks in a row, the Minnesota Vikings tight end has had at least 45 yards, and he’s had more than 70 yards in a game twice this season. Conklin is regularly seeing five to seven targets a week now, which makes him a decent starter in fantasy lineups. This week he gets to face a Chargers team giving up an average of more than 16 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.