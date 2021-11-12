Best D/ST streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

If you don’t have a set-it and forget it D/ST on your roster, you are stuck every week playing the waiver wires trying to find one with a decent enough matchup that you feel comfortable rolling with. Whether you are having to do that or your current D/ST has a rough matchup against an offensive powerhouse, here are three options that you can stream for a D/ST this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

It’s not like Sam Darnold was inspiring any fear in the hearts of defenses at this point in the season, but he is out. The Panthers are going to be rolling with backup quarterback PJ Walker and recently signed third-stringer Matt Barkley. Yes, Christian McCaffrey is going to be a threat in this game, but the Cardinals are going to be able to stack the box to shut down the run and blitz early and often to bring pressure to whoever is under center.

The Browns are the 16th best D/ST at this point in the season, but it feels like all of their pieces are finally starting to fit together. This weekend, they take on a Patriots offense that is banged up in the backfield and is notorious for one of its best receivers having zero touchdowns on the year. Sure, the tight end dup of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are going to be a problem, but the Browns line is going to bring the pressure to Mac Jones.

This one could come as a shock, but the Chiefs offense hasn’t been its normal dominant self this year. In fact, they are currently giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. The Raiders have a solid defense all around, including the NFL’s leading solo tackler Denzel Perryman at linebacker. The Chiefs are in a bit of an offensive slump so the Raiders D/ST should be a safe start.