Best quarterback streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

We are at the halfway point in the NFL season and there are four teams on bye this week. Whether you have a bad matchup with your starting quarterback or you need a bye week fill-in, here are three quarterbacks that you can feel comfortable streaming this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Even though Carr ranks 17th among quarterbacks in fantasy scoring this season, he has solid upside this week. The Chiefs defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Their defense has just looked awful in recent weeks and Carr is primed to take advantage. Carr is coming off his second-worst fantasy output of the season, but he has at least 19 fantasy points in five of the games this season. Roll with the matchup and feel confident starting Carr this week.

Wentz is the QB10 in fantasy football so far this year, so he is probably already on your radar. He had his best outing of the season last week and looks to continue that momentum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are giving up the 12th most points per game to opposing fantasy quarterbacks. Wentz hasn’t used his legs much this year, but with Michael Pittman Jr. emerging as his top target in the receiving game, he hasn’t had to.

Big Ben Roethlisberger is winding down an impressive career. He could be in his final season, but he hasn’t ultimately made that decision yet. The 39-year-old quarterback hasn’t been consistently fantasy-relevant this season, but he draws a favorable matchup this week giving him decent upside. Roethlisberger had 16.2 fantasy points last week which was a season-high. The Lions have given up at least 20 fantasy points in half of their games this season.