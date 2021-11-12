Best running back streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

We have made it to the halfway point of the season and it feels like running backs are dropping like flies. In my leagues, I am having to scrape the bottom of the barrel to find a player even quasi-fantasy relevant. Hopefully, you aren’t in as dire straits as I am, but just in case the injury bug has hit your running backs, here are three running backs you should feel comfortable streaming this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

I know it’s hard to put much faith in Singletary, but he draws the best matchup of the week in the Jets. They are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and his teammate Zack Moss is still dealing with a concussion. Even if Moss plays, Singletary has taken the majority of snaps for the running back duo and has upside this week. Singletary probably won’t be available on waivers, but if you’re in a pinch and have him on your roster, start him.

Hines has been overshadowed by starting running back Jonathan Taylor this season, but reminded everyone what he is capable of last week. Hines kicked off the Colts scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter in Week 9 vs. the Jets. He finished with 74 yards rushing and added four receptions for 34 yards. Hines is able to hit defenses on the ground and through the air, which gives him upside. He is going to have a role against the Jags and desperate times call for desperate measures for fantasy managers.