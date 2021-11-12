Best wide receiver streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

With four teams on a bye this week, fantasy football managers are going to have to do some reaching to find help at wide receiver. And that’s alright. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as win earned because you played the matchups and made a little, unnoticed roster move to fill out your lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders vs. Chiefs

Renfrow has emerged as the Raiders No. 1 wide receiver in recent weeks. Though that doesn’t always translate to huge numbers, he’s got a great matchup on tap this Sunday against the Chiefs. Renfrow had seven catches on nine targets last week for 49 yards and a touchdown, his first since Week 4. That was the second week in a row he’s had seven catches. The Raiders scored 71 points against the Chiefs last season, so just imagine what they can do this year.

Marquez Callaway, Saints vs. Titans

Callaway’s the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Saints, but it’s not really translating to the box score for a few reasons. But he did score a touchdown last week against the Falcons, and with Alvin Kamara on shaky ground this week with a knee injury, he could be in line for more targets. The Titans are giving up more fantasy points per week to receivers than anyone else.

Russell Gage, Falcons vs. Cowboys

With Calvin Ridley out, Gage has moved into Atlanta’s No. 1 receiver role. And white Kyle Pitts and Cordarrell Patterson likely trump him in the offensive game plan, they’re going to be getting most of the attention from a limited Dallas defense that gave up 30 points to the Broncos last week.