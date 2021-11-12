Full undercard for David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis super middleweight fight

A week after Canelo Álvarez beat Caleb Plant to secure his crown as the best in the super middleweight division, we get a bout to start to figure out who’s next in the division. David Benavidez puts his 24-0 record on the line on Saturday against Kyrone Davis in Phoenix, Arizona.

The full card for this bout gets started at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. It’s a fairly light card in terms of talent and weight. The main event is the heaviest bout, with the final fight of the undercard next at junior middleweight with Jose Benavidez Jr. returning to the ring for the first time since a 2018 loss to Terence Crawford. Benavidez Jr. is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook when he takes on Francisco Emanuel Torres.

The main event is scheduled to get going in the midnight ET hour. Benavidez is a heavy favorite against Davis, installed at -3000 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Davis was a late replacement for Jose Uzcategui.

Full Card for David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis