What time will David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis fight start on November 13

Super middleweight contender David Benavidez looks to keep his name in the mix for a title shot on Saturday as he faces Kyrone Davis on a Showtime card. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. ET an Benavidez and Davis should make their way to the ring for the main event around midnight.

A week ago, Canelo Álvarez effectively cleaned out the super middleweight division when he beat Caleb Plant. He’ll continue fighting all comers, but he’s the clear king of the division. A two-time former super middleweight champ, Benavidez is the No. 1 contender in Ring Magazine’s rankings, and the WBC has him listed as the No. 1 contender for their belt. If he wins this fight, he’ll likely secure a title shot sooner than later.

Benavidez is a heavy favorite to win this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -3000 while Davis is +1100. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the over priced to -130. The favored outcome to this fight is a Benavidez win by KO/TKO/DQ, installed at -550.

Full Card for David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis