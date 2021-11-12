 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time will David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis fight start on November 13

David Benavidez and Kyrone Davis are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a super middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By David Fucillo
David Benavidez (red trunks) celebrates after defeating Ronald Gavril (not pictured) in the WBC Super Middleweight Championship bout at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Super middleweight contender David Benavidez looks to keep his name in the mix for a title shot on Saturday as he faces Kyrone Davis on a Showtime card. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. ET an Benavidez and Davis should make their way to the ring for the main event around midnight.

A week ago, Canelo Álvarez effectively cleaned out the super middleweight division when he beat Caleb Plant. He’ll continue fighting all comers, but he’s the clear king of the division. A two-time former super middleweight champ, Benavidez is the No. 1 contender in Ring Magazine’s rankings, and the WBC has him listed as the No. 1 contender for their belt. If he wins this fight, he’ll likely secure a title shot sooner than later.

Benavidez is a heavy favorite to win this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -3000 while Davis is +1100. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the over priced to -130. The favored outcome to this fight is a Benavidez win by KO/TKO/DQ, installed at -550.

Full Card for David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

  • Main event: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Rock Dodler Myrthil vs. Ladarius Miller, junior welterweight
  • Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, junior lightweight
  • Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, featherweight
  • Elijha Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, junior middleweight

