How to watch No. 6 Cincinnati vs. USF via live online stream

The Cincinnati Bearcats and South Florida Bulls meet up in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Bulls are looking to build on the momentum for this young, improving team while the Bearcats are trying to rack up style points to impress the CFP Committee.

Cincinnati (9-0, 5-0 AAC), which is ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the initial CFP rankings, comes into this one undefeated. But while their record is flawless, their performance in recent weeks has been anything but. They let a one-win Tulane team hang around into the second half and saw a mediocre Tulsa squad take them down to the last second of the game last week. They have by far the best defense in the conference, and one of the best in the nation. But the offense, led by Desmond Ridder, will need to step it up to impress the committee.

USF (2-7, 1-4 AAC) is very much in a rebuilding phase for the program. Second-year coach Jeff Scott has seen consistent improvement all season and has found a future star in QB Timmy McClain. They battled with a ranked Houston squad last week, but fell 54-42. The offense has a ton of potential, but the defense has been weaker than public school toilet paper.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2200 on the moneyline. That makes the Bulls a +1100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.