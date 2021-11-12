No. 15 Houston vs. Rice live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Houston Cougars nearly started off their season with a bad loss but survived and will return to the court for matchup with the Rice Owls on Friday, November 12th from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston went to overtime on Tuesday night in their matchup against Hofstra, though the Cougars took control in the overtime session and pulled away for an 83-75 win. Marcus Sasser had a big game with 25 points to lead Houston, and Taze Moore scored 12 points, knocking down all four 3-pointers he attempted. Kyler Edwards had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rice also began their season 1-0 when they blew out Pepperdine on Tuesday night 82-63. Travis Evee played well with 24 points to lead all scorers as he knocked down six 3-pointers. Carl Pierre scored 13 points, and Max Fiedler made all four of his field goal attempts and finished with nine points to go along with 13 rebounds in the victory.

How to watch Houston vs. Rice

When: Friday, November 12th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -14.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Houston -14.5

The Cougars were taken to overtime in their first game of the season earlier in the week. With this being a crosstown rivalry showdown on a Friday night, they’ll get loose and do just enough to cover at home against the Owls.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.