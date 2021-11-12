No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off the season with an impressive win, but will face a tougher test at home on Friday night when they take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Alabama defeated Louisiana Tech 93-64 on Tuesday night to open the 2021 season. Keon Ellis led all scorers with 18 points, including going 3-4 from three-point range. Jaden Shackelford was 4-10 from three-point range for 17 points, and five total players were in double figures with JD Davison, Juwan Gary, and Darius Miles all breaking 10 points in a bench role.

South Dakota State took care of Bradley 81-65 in Brookings on Tuesday. Baylor Scheierman shined with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Douglas Wilson was the high scorer with 20 points, including 10-10 from the free throw line. As a team the Jackrabbits were 9-20 from three-point range, and forced 15 turnovers from the Braves.

How to watch Alabama vs. South Dakota State

When: Friday, November 12th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -12

Total: 162

The Pick

Alabama -12

Just a 12-point favorite? That’s light work for Nate Oats and his Crimson Tide. They’ll get up and down the court and clear that threshold against the Jackrabbits with ease.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.