No. 3 Kansas vs. Tarleton State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks handled its business in New York City to start the week and will now return to Allen Fieldhouse on Friday for their home opener against Tarleton State Texans.

Kansas (1-0) had little issue putting down Michigan State at the State Farm Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The team was led by Ochai Agbaji, who put up a career-high 29 points in the victory.

Tarleton State (0-1) put up a fight but came up short in a 62-50 loss to Stanford to open the season. Motre’ Gipson had 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

How to watch Kansas vs. Tarleton State

When: Friday, November 12th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN+

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -25

Total: 137

The Pick

Kansas -25

The only way the cover would be in jeopardy is if Bill Self decides to pull his starters early. Still, a 25-point spread against Tarleton shouldn’t be a problem for the No. 3 team in the country playing front of their home fans for the first time this season. Lay it.

