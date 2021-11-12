Radford vs. Virginia live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers suffered an inexplicable loss in its season opener earlier in the week and will look to bounce back when welcoming the Radford Highlanders to Charlottesville on Friday.

Virginia (0-1) will most likely fall out of the Top 25 come next week after i were beaten by Navy 66-58. To no surprise, the Cavaliers shot just 41.2% from the field as their slow, methodical pace backfired on them. Jayden Gardner led UVA with 18 points and 10 rebounds. It was Navy’s first victory over a ranked opponent since David Robinson was guarding the paint for the Middies.

Radford (1-0) was victorious in its season debut, an 84-72 victory over Emory & Henry. USF transfer Rashun Williams led with 13 points and four rebounds in the win.

How to watch Radford vs. Virginia

When: Friday, November 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Virginia -17

Total: 125

The Pick

Under 125

Oddsmakers are basically daring us to go with the principle under in a UVA game and to that we say, bring it on! Whether they’re coming off a huge victory or embarrassing defeat, the Cavaliers do not change what they’re doing under Tony Bennett. Hit the under.

