Niagra vs. Ohio State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes were on upset alert right out the gate in their season opener earlier this week. They’ll look for a better performance when welcoming the Niagara Purple Eagles to Value City Arena.

Zed Key proved to be the hero for Ohio State (1-0) as he successfully put in a game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift the Buckeyes to a 67-66 win over Akron. He finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds while E.J. Liddell had a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double performance.

Niagara (0-1) came out on the losing end of its season opener, a 63-60 setback to Xavier. Marcus Hammond went off for 25 points and six rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Niagra vs. Ohio State

When: Friday, November 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network Plus

Where to stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -19.5

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Niagara +19.5

Ohio State will come out focused in this one and not flirt with danger like it did against Akron on Tuesday. However, 19.5 is a bit steep and I’ll need to see more from the Buckeyes before I start laying it with them as overwhelming favorites.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.