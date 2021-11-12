No. 10 Kentucky vs. Robert Morris live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Kentucky Wildcats will go for their first win of the season when they host the Robert Morris Colonials at Rupp Arena for the Kentucky Classic on Friday, November 12th.

Kentucky started off the year 0-1 when they lost 79-71 to the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Oscar Tshiebwe finished the game with 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, and Sahvir Wheeler also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Morris also lost their first game when they traveled to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights, which resulted in a 69-59 defeat on Wednesday night. Enoch Cheeks and Rasheem Dunn both scored 12 points to lead the Colonials, and Cheeks added 10 rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

When: Friday, November 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -23.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Robert Morris +23.5

UK should be able to recuperate from Tuesday’s loss with an easy victory at Rupp here. However, a 23.5-point spread is a bit steep for a team that’s stilling gelling at the season gets underway. The Colonials should cover here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.