No. 9 Duke vs. Army live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Duke Blue Devils will play their first game of the season at Cameron Indoor Stadium when they host the Army Black Knights on Friday, November 12th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Duke started off their season with a big win over the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats in the Champions Classic earlier this week. Freshman Trevor Keels led the Blue Devils with 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting, and freshman Paolo Banchero scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his college debut.

Army also opened the 2021-22 season with a victory as they beat SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday night 83-52. Army forward Charlie Peterson led all scorers with 17 points, knocking down all six of his field goal attempts with eight rebounds to lead the team. Josh Caldwell added 14 points with six rebounds and five assists.

How to watch Duke vs. Army

When: Friday, November 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -24.5

Total: 143

The Pick

Duke -24.5

Duke is riding high off a big victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and the team should feed off the energy of the Cameron Crazies to get a dominant win here. Coach K rolls against his alma mater on Friday.

