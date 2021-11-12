SMU vs. Oregon live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks got their season started off on the right foot earlier in the week and will look to carry that over into tonight’s home matchup with SMU.

Oregon (1-0) had a strong start to the new season on Tuesday with an 83-66 victory over Texas Southern. Shooting guard Will Richardson led the way with 20 points and four assists in his season debut and was followed by a 15 point, three-rebound performance by fellow guard De’Vion Harmon. The Ducks managed to force 16 turnovers in the contest.

SMU (1-0) also got its 2021-22 campaign started correctly on Tuesday, downing McNeese State for an 86-62 victory. Shooting guard Kendric Davis had himself a nice afternoon with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch SMU vs. Oregon

When: Friday, November 12th, 11 p.m. ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to stream online: Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 Live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oregon -6.5

Total: 146

The Pick

Over 146

Both squads delivered solid offensive performances in their respective season debuts this past Tuesday. 146 is obtainable as Richardson and Davis lead their respective offenses.

