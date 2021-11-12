No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 2 UCLA live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

College basketball fans are in for quite the treat when two of the top programs in the country will take the floor in a fantastic early-season matchup when the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats travel to take on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Friday, November 12th.

Villanova hammered Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night to open their season with a 91-51 victory. The Wildcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead within the first three minutes and continued to build their lead. Justin Moore finished with 27 points, while Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels both added 17.

UCLA also got off to a 1-0 start with a blowout win over CSU-Bakersfield 95-58. Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard led the Bruins with 19 points, but the biggest story of the game came early when Cody Riley injured his knee in the first half and did not return. He is out indefinitely and will miss Friday night’s game.

How to watch Villanova vs. UCLA

When: Friday, November 11th, 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN2

Where to stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -4.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

UCLA -4.5

This should be one of the better early-season showdowns in the entire sport and the edge has to go to the home team here. Nova will keep this close for the duration but Juzang and the Bruins will do just enough towards the end to cover here.

