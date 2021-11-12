No. 19 UNC vs. Brown live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels were successful in their season opener earlier this week and will look to make it 2-0 on the year when welcoming the Brown Bears to the Dean Dome on Friday.

North Carolina (1-0) ushered in the Hubert Davis era in style on Tuesday, shutting down Loyola-Maryland for a 83-67 victory. Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 22 points and was aided by Brady Manek, who had 20 points and five rounds.

Brown (1-0) handled business in its season opener with an 89-59 win over Salve Regina. David Mitchell led with 13 points and four rebounds.

How to watch Brown vs. UNC

When: Friday, November 12th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: North Carolina -22

Total: 146.5

The Pick

North Carolina -22

The duo of Love and Manek looked really good on Tuesday night. Brown is going to experience a whiplash effect of taking a gigantic step up in competition on Friday and with this being a home game, the Tar Heels should roll here.

