No. 11 Illinois vs. Arkansas State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini started the season out strong earlier in the week and will look to carry that momentum into a Friday home matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Illinois (1-0) had little issue with dispatching of Jackson State for a 71-47 victory on Tuesday. Returning starter Jacob Grandison had himself a solid evening, posting 20 points and five rebounds in the win.

Arkansas State (1-0) managed to pummel Harding 81-55 in its season opener. Desi Sills shined with 21 points in the opener while Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year Norchad Omier had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

How to watch Illinois vs. Arkansas State

When: Friday, November 12th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: Big Ten Network Plus

Where to stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -20

Total: 140

The Pick

Over 140

Illinois has the personnel to be a Top 10 team once again this season, but don’t sleep on Arkansas State to get their fair share of points in this one as well. 140 is attainable enough for both teams to clear the over with ease.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.