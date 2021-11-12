No. 8 Baylor vs. Incarnate Word live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The defending NCAA Tournament champions will officially begin their title defense on Friday night as the No. 8 Baylor Bears will raise the banner and play host to the Incarnate Word Cardinals to start a new season.

Baylor will begin anew after winning it all last spring and will have plenty of new faces taking the court. The Bears lost four starters from last year’s team, including Final Four Most Outstanding Player Jared Butler and NBA Draft lottery pick Davion Mitchell. Center Flo Thamba is the only returning starter and he’ll be flanked by the likes of Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler.

Incarnate Word (0-1) suffered a setback in its season opener on Tuesday, falling 75-57 to Texas State. Josh Morgan led with 16 points and four rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Baylor vs. Incarnate Word

When: Friday, November 12th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -34

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Incarnate Word +34

There’s a clear talent gap between the two teams, but 34 points is simply too much for a team that’s putting four new starters on their court in their first game. It still won’t be particularly close but IW should cover here.

