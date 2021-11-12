Indiana State vs. Purdue live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers handled its business in Tuesday’s home opener and will now look to improve to 2-0 when welcoming the Indiana State Sycamores to Mackey Arena for an in-state showdown on Friday.

Purdue (1-0) took care of Bellarmine with an easy 96-67 victory on Tuesday. The Boilermakers were led by guard Sasha Stefanovic, who had 23 points and three assists on the evening. Center Zach Edey nearly posted a double-double, ending the opener with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana State (1-0) came out on the winning side of a back-and-forth battle against Green Bay on Tuesday, netting an 81-77 victory. Four different players scored double-double digits for the Sycamores including Kailex Stephens, who had 16 points and 13 boards.

How to watch Indiana State vs. Purdue

When: Friday, November 12th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to stream online: Fox Sports, FOX Sports app with BTN Subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -23.5

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Over 142.5

Both of these team’s put up high scoring outputs in their respective season openers on Tuesday. Even if the Boilermakers do open it up at home here, the Sycamores should do more than enough offensively to safely secure the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.