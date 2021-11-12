Breaking down the cut line for the 2021 Houston Open

Update 12:00 p.m. Brooks Koepka has played his way back on the bubble, as he sits at even par after five holes today. As has Scottie Scheffler, whose -2 thru 7 holes has him back at level par as well. If players keep firing low scores and taking advantage of Memorial Park today, we might see the cut line move to at least -1.

The PGA Tour opened the second round of the 2021 Houston Open on Friday at 9:40 a.m. ET. Right now four golfers are tied at -5 including Martin Trainer, Russel Henley, Talor Gooch, and Marc Leishman.

Those four are likely to be playing the weekend, but who will be joining them? As of now, the projected cut line is even par.

While Trainer is thru two holes on Friday, Henley, Gooch, and Leishman all have tee times as part of the afternoon grouping.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 9:40 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 4:15 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Houston Open.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. Some tournaments will have a second cut after day three (54 holes) if that initial group is 78 total players, but this is not one of those tournaments.

What is the cut line for the Houston Open?

Who is not projected to make the cut?

As of now, Scottie Scheffler (+1), Ian Poulter (+1), Brooks Koepka (+1), Henrik Stenson (+2), and Danny Willett (+2) are amongst those that will need birdies to make it to Saturday.