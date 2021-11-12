How to watch Wyoming vs. Boise State via live online stream

The Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 11 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Cowboys will try and get themselves out of the basement of the MWC standings while the Broncos look to keep pace near the top.

Wyoming (5-4, 1-4 MWC) started the season off well, getting off to a 4-0 start to the season. But we should’ve known they’d come crashing back to reality when they survived a last-second scare from UConn to barely pull out a win over the Huskies. Since then, the Cowboys are 1-4, with their lone win coming last week against Colorado State. Their defense is actually quite stingy, allowing just 21 points per game, ranking 30th in FBS. But the offense has struggled to score, hanging just 38 total points during their four-game losing streak.

The Broncos (5-4, 3-2 MWC) are having an uncharacteristic down year in the first season under Andy Avalos. We’re used to seeing them atop the MWC standings with maybe just one conference loss by this point of the season. But just like Wyoming, the offense has struggled. There was plenty of hype surrounding QB Hank Bachmeier heading into the season and he has delivered. But the running game has been virtually non-existent, with none of their top three backs rushing for more than 3.3 yards per carry.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Wyoming a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.