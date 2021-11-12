 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Brazilian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

F1 is back for the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo. The first day of qualifying is scheduled for Friday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the circuit during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Formula One is in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend for the latest race, and the final race of their run through the western hemisphere. The Brazilian Grand Prix airs Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The starting grid for Sunday’s race will be determined by two days of qualifying. Normally, F1 qualifying features three qualifying periods across an hour on Saturday. However, the Brazilian Grand Prix is the third of three races this season that combine traditional qualifying with a sprint race.

On Friday, there will be traditional qualifying to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-km sprint race. It will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPNU. It features a 20-minute period in which all 20 cars try to secure the fastest time and the five slowest cars placed in spots 16-20 of the starting grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the five slowest of the remaining 15 cards are slotted in spots 11-15. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

On Saturday, the sprint race will run from 2:30 to 3 p.m. to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105, and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+175), Valtteri Bottas (+550), and Sergio Pérez (+900).

How to watch qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November 12
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99

