F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Brazilian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

Formula One is in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend for the latest race, and the final race of their run through the western hemisphere. The Brazilian Grand Prix airs Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The starting grid for Sunday’s race will be determined by two days of qualifying. Normally, F1 qualifying features three qualifying periods across an hour on Saturday. However, the Brazilian Grand Prix is the third of three races this season that combine traditional qualifying with a sprint race.

On Friday, there will be traditional qualifying to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-km sprint race. It will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPNU. It features a 20-minute period in which all 20 cars try to secure the fastest time and the five slowest cars placed in spots 16-20 of the starting grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the five slowest of the remaining 15 cards are slotted in spots 11-15. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

On Saturday, the sprint race will run from 2:30 to 3 p.m. to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105, and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+175), Valtteri Bottas (+550), and Sergio Pérez (+900).

How to watch qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list