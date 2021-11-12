F1 live stream: How to watch F1 qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Brazil this weekend for the São Paulo (Brazilian) Grand Prix. COVID-19 caused the race to be canceled in 2020, but it’s back and is going by the city name rather than the country name. We say, refer to it however you want!

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at noon ET, but a rare two-day qualifying will precede it on Friday and Saturday. Friday qualifying will take place at 2 p.m. on ESPNU and Saturday’s sprint race will take place at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNews. Both days events will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

This race marks the third of three Grand Prix’s to feature the combination of traditional qualifying and a sprint race. For this race, Friday’s traditional qualifying features three qualifying periods over an hour to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. On Friday, the first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars racing for the fastest lap time. The five slowest cars are eliminated and placed in spots 16-20. After an intermission, the 15 remaining cards run for 15 minutes and the five slowest drivers are slotted in positions 11 through 15. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

That starting grid will then run a 100-kilometer race on Saturday to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s actual race. The Grand Prix is 305.879 km, so this 100-km race requires using different strategies.

Max Verstappen is the favorite across the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105 to be the fastest qualifier and -190 to win the race. Lewis Hamilton is +175 to be the fastest qualifier and +225 to win the race. Valtteri Bottas (+550) and Sergio Pérez (+900) follow in qualifying odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Brazilian (Sãu Paolo) Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list