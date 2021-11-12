F1 practice live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One is in São Paulo this weekend for the 2021 running of the Brazilian Grand Prix. A year after COVID-19 resulted in the race’s cancellation, it’s back. And this year, it’s officially known as the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET with qualifying running across Friday and Saturday with traditional qualifying on Friday and then a sprint run on Saturday. However, along with all that, there will be two hour-long practice runs you can watch in preparation for the competition. The first practice run is on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and the second practice run is on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Friday’s practice will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice will air on ESPNews. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen is on a roll and comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +225. Sergio Pérez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is also the favorite to be the fastest qualifier with -105 odds. Hamilton follows at +175, Valtteri Bottas is +550, and Pérez is +900.

How to watch practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 12, 10:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 13, 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2 on Friday, ESPNews on Saturday

Live stream: WatchESPN

