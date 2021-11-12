 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo via live online stream. Practice runs on Friday and Saturday.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Formula One is in São Paulo this weekend for the 2021 running of the Brazilian Grand Prix. A year after COVID-19 resulted in the race’s cancellation, it’s back. And this year, it’s officially known as the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET with qualifying running across Friday and Saturday with traditional qualifying on Friday and then a sprint run on Saturday. However, along with all that, there will be two hour-long practice runs you can watch in preparation for the competition. The first practice run is on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and the second practice run is on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Friday’s practice will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice will air on ESPNews. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen is on a roll and comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +225. Sergio Pérez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is also the favorite to be the fastest qualifier with -105 odds. Hamilton follows at +175, Valtteri Bottas is +550, and Pérez is +900.

How to watch practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 12, 10:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 13, 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2 on Friday, ESPNews on Saturday
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99

