Vikings vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

In one of four games during the 4 p.m. ET window in Week 10, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to the City of Angels to play the Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Vikings (3-5) are riding a two-game losing streak after they lost 34-31 in overtime last week to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers (5-3) snapped their two-game losing skid with a hard-fought 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Chargers game in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Chargers Week 10 odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Vikings +150, Chargers -170

Our picks for Vikings vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3

Based on the profiles of these two teams we could see a lot of points scored on Sunday afternoon. Both teams have two dynamic offenses with top-tier wide receivers and star running backs in Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook.

Along those same lines, both defenses can give up a ton of yards and points. Los Angeles is coming home after pulling off a tough road victory against the Eagles. The Chargers are 2-2 at SoFi Stadium this season. The Vikings are 1-3 on the road this season, with their lone win coming in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread this season when they are listed as the underdog. However, the Chargers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games this season. I trust Justin Herbert and Los Angeles’ offense more than Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense.

Over/under: Over 53

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Vikings’ defense is giving up 23.9 points per game, while the Chargers’ defense is allowing 25.1 points per game. I think we see both defenses give up north of 20 points with these two offenses. This season, Minnesota’s over/under record is 4-4 and Los Angeles’s record is 3-5. I’m going to roll with the over in what should be a back and forth contest.

Preferred player prop: Justin Herbert over 37.5 pass attempts (-105)

Despite having Austin Ekeler in the backfield, the Chargers have put the ball in Herbert’s hands a lot this season. The second-year QB has completed 66.1% of his passes for 2,350 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Herbert has gone over 37.5 pass attempts in seven out of eight games played this season. The only time the young QB failed to go over was in Week 8, where he had 35 pass attempts against the New England Patriots.

