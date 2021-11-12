Saints vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints travel north to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. The Saints are coming off a divisional loss to the Atlanta Falcons that ended the three-game win streak they had going at the time. The Titans are 7-2 through nine weeks and enter with a five-game win streak, most recently taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 14th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Titans in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Titans Week 10 odds

Spread: TEN -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: NO +125. TEN -145

Our picks for Saints vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: TEN -2.5

The Titans are having a strange season through nine weeks. They have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Rams who are considered to be three of the top teams in the NFL. But, they have also lost in overtime to the New York Jets who are assuredly not considered a top team in the league. Either way, Tennessee welcomes New Orleans to town who are trying to figure out their offense with quarterback Trevor Siemian under center. Running back Alvin Kamara is also dealing with a knee injury and if he goes down, I’m not certain the Saints' offense is able to move the ball. The Titans have the most momentum in the NFL and it continues this week.

Over/under: UNDER 44.5

Even though the Titans' offense has been dominant as of late, so has their defense. Combine that with the fact that the Saints offense is still trying to re-identify itself after quarterback Jameis Winston had a season-ending injury in Week 8. Now, with Kamara having at least some discomfort in his knee, the depth chart of offensive playmakers on the Saints is getting very thin.

Preferred player prop: Jeremy McNichols OVER 2.5 receptions

McNichols has three receptions in each of his last two games and last week he saw his biggest percentage of snaps with Derrick Henry out.

