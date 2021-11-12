Lions vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Detroit Lions are still winless as they head into Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions are coming off a bye so they should be well-rested at least. The Steelers played in the Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears and came away with a two-point victory. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Heinz Field on Sunday, November 14th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Steelers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Steelers Week 10 odds

Spread: PIT -8

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: DET +260, PIT 335

Our picks for Lions vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: DET +8

I’m not going to go all the way to predict a Lions win here, but the Steelers aren’t known for putting away a team this year. They have five wins on the year, and the only game that they won by more than eight was in Week 1. In fact, over their last three wins, the Steelers are winning by an average of 3.33 points. Detroit’s defense is giving up the second-most points on defense, but the Pittsburgh offense is scoring the 10th fewest points per game on offense. This game is going to be ugly.

Over/under: UNDER 42.5

The offenses of these two teams combine for an average of about 36 points per game. The Steelers' defense is solid so I think they limit the Lions, but the Pittsburgh offense has been shaky. Wide receiver Chase Claypool is dealing with a toe injury that has him week-to-week which is going to limit their offensive output. If the Steelers lean on the run as much as they should, this one is going to remain low-scoring.

Preferred player prop: D’Andre Swift OVER 4.5 receptions

Swift has had four or more receptions in every game this season and he’s topped five in all but two games. Jamaal Williams looks iffy for this game and the Lions don’t have many receivers. Swift will get his work.

