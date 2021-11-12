Bills vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Week 10 features an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. The Bills are coming off a surprising loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Jets are hoping their MVP-in-the-making, Mike White can return under center this week. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Jets in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Jets Week 10 odds

Spread: BUF -11.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: BUF -590, NYJ +425

Our picks for Bills vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: BUF -11.5

I know that the Bills just lost to the Jaguars, but I think they bounce back this week. Their defense is still giving up the fewest points per game. I know we all hope that Mike White turns into the next Drew Brees for the Jets, but this game is going to be a tough one for the young quarterback. The Jets are allowing the most points per game on defense.

Over/under: OVER 47.5

Even though the Bills defense is stingy, they are giving up 14 points per game. Even the Jets offense should be able to score something. Plus, I am expecting the Bills offense to rebound from its putrid six points of offense last week and I really think that was an anomaly of their season. They have scored at least 30 points in five of eight games this year and the Jets are giving up an average of 31 points on defense. I think this one eclipses the over.

Preferred player prop: Josh Allen OVER 34.5 rushing yards

Allen has topped 34.5 rushing yards in all but two games this season and the Jets have one of the worst run defenses in the league.

