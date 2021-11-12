Falcons vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys head into this week’s game with one thing on their mind, getting the bad taste out of their mouth from last week’s ugly loss to the Broncos. Dak Prescott, making his second start since returning from a brief injury absence, and the rest of the team should bounce back this week at home against an Atlanta Falcons team that’s giving up an average of 27.5 points per game. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Cowboys in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Cowboys Week 10 odds

Spread: Cowboys -8

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Falcons +300, Cowboys -400

Our picks for Falcons vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -8

That’s a big spread, but Dallas is 7-1 against the spread this season, versus 3-4-1 for the Falcons. I’m essentially betting on the Cowboys offense to get its feet back under it this week, chalking up last week’s effort as more of a fluke than a trend.

Over/under: Over 54.5

That’s a lot of points to put on the board for both teams, but it’s the one thing both of these squads are actually okay at. Of Dallas’ last dozen games at home, 11 of them have hit the over. I don’t think the Falcons will have a problem putting up 20 or more of their own, helping make the over a real possibility here.

Preferred player prop: Matt Ryan over 281.5 passing yards (-115)

Ryan put up 343 passing yards last week against a Saints defense that’s much tougher than the Cowboys. And because I expect the Falcons to be chasing points in the second half of this game, getting to 282 yards isn’t a stretch for Ryan.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.