Eagles vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

In one of four games during the 4 p.m. ET window in Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Mile High to play the Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET/CBS).

The Eagles (3-6) have lost three out of their last five games, which includes a tough 27-24 defeat at home to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (5-4) have won two consecutive games after they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 at Jerry World last week. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Broncos in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Broncos Week 10 odds

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles +120, Broncos -140

Our picks for Eagles vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Broncos -2.5

It is hard to get a gauge of this Eagles’ squad through nine games this season. It seems as if they’ve found their identity on offense. But they are getting no pressure on defense, which has led to opposing quarterbacks just sitting back and finding their weapons. If they don’t get their act together on defense, then Teddy Bridgewater will pick apart of their defense, which he’s capable of doing.

Denver is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games this season and 2-2 ATS as a home favorite. Additionally, the Broncos are 4-3 ATS when they are listed as the favorite. But when it comes to the Eagles, they are 2-2 ATS when labeled as road underdogs. In their last three road games, Philadelphia is 2-1, with their lone loss coming against the Raiders. The Eagles are also 3-4 ATS when listed as the underdog this season. With their ability to run the ball, that should keep this game close and in striking defense. But if the defense cannot get no pressure on Bridgewater and the Broncos’ run game gets going, then Denver will roll.

Over/under: Under 45.5

Since the Eagles have adopted a more run heavy offensive system, they’ve scored 44 and 24 points in their last two games. In their last three road games, Philly is averaging 29 points per game.

But the Broncos are only averaging 16 points per game in their last three games at home. This is the type of game that could be low scoring and just barely hit the under. The Eagles are 5-4 when it comes to the over, while the Broncos are 2-7 this season.

Preferred player prop: Jalen Hurts over 46.5 rushing yards (-110)

Hurts has played an instrumental role in the Eagles’ offensive resurgence on the ground in their last two games. The dual-threat weapon has been dynamic in Philly’s rushing attack with 494 yards and five touchdowns. This season, the second-year quarterback has gone over his player prop in six out of nine games. In his last five games, Hurts is averaging 53.6 rushing yards per game. He can easily hit his rushing prop either through designed runs or using mobility to scramble out of the pocket.

