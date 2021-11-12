Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hornets Friday

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets meet Friday with the home team looking to make it two straight wins, while New York looks to bounce back from a loss to the Bucks in its last game.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites against the spread and -125 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hornets are +105 underdogs, with the total set at 224.

Knicks vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +1.5 (-105)

Charlotte is the home team and coming off a win, so it’s hard to pick against the Hornets here. LaMelo Ball will be the best player on the floor, and Charlotte’s smaller lineups will give New York problems defensively. In what essentially becomes a pick ‘em game, it’s best to take the home team.

Over/Under: Over 224 (-110)

These are two of the best offensive teams in the league. The Hornets rank second in points per game, while the Knicks are sixth. 224 is a high total even for two great scoring teams, but it’s better to back the over in this case.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.