Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will face off Friday evening with the defending champions looking to grab their third win in a row. The host Celtics will hope to make it back-to-back wins after defeating the Raptors Wednesday.

The Bucks are 1-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Milwaukee is -115 on the moneyline, while Boston is -105. The total is set at 211.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1 (-110)

Milwaukee has been impressive despite Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez sitting on the bench due to COVID and back issues, respectively. Giannis Antetokounmpo has made his case for the league’s best player and should be able to dominate a Celtics team still searching for their identity.

Over/Under: Over 211.5 (-110)

Both teams are just around league average defensively in terms of points allowed per game. There’s not a lot of great defensive covers for Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum has been on fire for Boston. It’s a slightly lower total, so taking the over is the safer play.

