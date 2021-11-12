Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Warriors on Friday

The Chicago Bulls are out on the West Coast taking on the Golden State Warriors in the late game on ESPN on Friday night. There are a few players were monitoring heading into tonight and a few we already know won’t be playing. This is also a matchup of two of the top teams in the NBA — maybe even a NBA Finals preview?

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for Bulls-Dubs.

Bulls vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +5.5

This may be a sucker line but we’re going to trust the Bulls to at least hang in the game. The absence of Nikola Vucevic (health protocols) hurts Chicago big time, since that would have been one of their advantages over Golden State — Size. Instead, the Bulls will have to run with the Dubs and try to keep up. Luckily, Chicago has some guards who can slow down Stephen Curry. If Draymond Green (thigh, questionable) sits out, that’s an advantage on this line. The Bulls are 3-1 on the road and 8-3 against the spread this season.

Over/Under: Under 222

This number is wayyyyy too high for Chicago. Sure, the Dubs have arguably the best offense in the NBA but the Bulls have one of the top defenses. It also helps Golden State isn’t allowing a ton of points as well. I worry how both offensives operate if Vuce and Green are out. That brings down the pace and takes away a key element from each side. Both teams are better at hitting the under than the over anyway. Either it’s a tight game that settles under this number or the Dubs go up big and the Bulls struggle to score. Either scenario feels like the under hits.

