Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Lakers on Friday

The Friday night late shift in the NBA brings us out west to STAPLES Center where the Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers (7-5) have had a pretty good week, picking up consecutive nailbiting victories over the Hornets and Heat. Their 120-117 overtime win over Miami on Wednesday was fueled by double-double performances from both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, as well as a 27-point output from Malik Monk.

The Timberwolves (3-7) have dropped six straight after a 3-1 start to the regular season. Their latest loss came in the form of a 123-110 loss at Golden State on Wednesday but the team did get a 48-point outburst from Anthony Edwards, a career-high for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick. He’s put up 27+ points in three of his last four outings and is starting to show promise in his sophomore campaign.

Los Angeles enters as a two-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2

The Lakers are favorites at home but it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where the buzz surrounding the T-Wolves and Edwards’ 48-point game carries over into STAPLES Center on Friday night. They have to get off their losing streak at some point and this is a good spot to pick up a surprise victory.

Over/Under: Over 223

Both Lakers games have been tight, high-scoring affairs this week and with still no LeBron James in the lineup, that’ll continue tonight. Hit the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.