Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 12

NBA action continues Friday with 11 games on tap, headlined by the Golden State Warriors facing the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Boston Celtics. Will 11 games, there’s plenty of player props for bettors to cash in on. Here’s the top three player props for Friday’s hoops action.

Kevin Durant, over 2.5 3-pointers (+155)

The Nets have started to figure things out slowly over the last week as they adapt to life without Kyrie Irving. One man who hasn’t had any problems is Durant. The forward is averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He’s also hitting 40.4 percent of his threes, which bodes well for this particular prop against a soft Pelicans defense.

LaMelo Ball, over 6.5 assists (-125)

Ball is averaging 7.1 assists per game this season, and should be able to rack up plenty against a suspect Knicks defense. The Hornets are one of the best offenses in the league, and Ball is a big reason why. The point guard should have seven or more dimes at home.

Damian Lillard, over 27.5 points (+100)

Lillard has been averaging just 20.0 points per game this season but he’s up to 26.7 points per game in the last three contest. The Rockets are one of the poorer defensive teams in the league, so this is a big opportunity for Lillard to record major numbers. Look for the point guard to get plenty of buckets Friday night.

