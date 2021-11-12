NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Friday, November 12

The NBA keeps giving us these massive slates lately. On Friday night, we have 11 games for the main slate, which will provide a ton of value options given how active the injury reports are going to be. We already know one big name isn’t going to play in Nikola Vucevic. Draymond Green is also questionable, which will impact how we go about the Dubs bigs. Brandon Ingram and Tyrese Haliburton are also names to look out for on Friday night’s injury report.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick Rose, Knicks, $4,800

Rose gives us a solid value under $5K that has more upside at the guard position than other values on the board. This is also one of the better game environments among the 11 contests on the slate. The Hornets play up in pace, the over/under is set at 224 (the highest on DKSB), plus the spread is 1.5 points (so the game should be close). Lately, Rose has been getting more run, playing at least 28 minutes in three of the past four games. In each of those three games, Rose scored 28 fantasy points — two of those games going for 40-plus.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons, $4,300

The Detroit Pistons announced C Kelly Olynyk will be sidelined at least the next six weeks. That means the Pistons will have to lean on the second-year big in Stewart, who has been starting all season. In 10 games, Stewart is averaging around 7 points and 7 boards per game. He’s had issues with foul trouble, which has hurt the amount of minutes he plays each game. With Olynyk out, Stewart could see upwards of 25-30 minutes if he can stay out of foul trouble. If that’s the case, a double-double is very attainable.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Nets, $4,100

LMA has turned it back a bit for the Brooklyn Nets the past two games. He’s scored at least 19 points with 7 rebounds in each of those contests for 33.75 and 34.5 fantasy points, respectively. Both of those performances came in none competitive games. Fortunately, the Nets play the last-place New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Nets are favored by 9 points, which means the books think this will likely be another blowout. If that’s the case, Aldridge should see around 20 minutes and has a good shot at returning value again.