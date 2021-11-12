USA vs. Mexico predictions: Picks and best bets for Friday’s World Cup qualifier

CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers continue this weekend as the USMNT gears up to take on their rivals Mexico. This will be the first time they’ve met in this final round of qualifying play, but the third competitive contest between the two sides so far this year. The Americans won both of the previous two meetings with big wins in the CONCACAF Nations League Final in June and the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in August.

Let’s look at some of the best bets ahead of Friday’s contest with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA vs. Mexico best bets

USA to win (+185)

Mexico is barely favored to win at +160, but I like USA’s chances heading into the contest. This match should see the return of Christian Pulisic, who’s been out since early September with an ankle injury. Sure, he’ll probably see limited minutes, but it’ll only help the Americans’ chances with one of their best attackers back on the field.

Given their recent big wins over El Tri, and the fact that they’re playing on their home turf in Cincinnati, I’m giving the edge to the USMNT here to hand Mexico their first loss in WCQ play. Regardless, it’ll be an entertaining match that will likely end with a close score line.

USA to score first (+110)

To build on the last pick, there’s a good chance that this game could only see one goal. The Gold Cup Final back in August ended in a 1-0 win for USA and that only came in extra time as Miles Robinson put it in the back of the net in the 117th minute. Of course this one won’t be going to extra time, but if the USMNT can get out and take an early 1-0 lead, there’s a good chance they can keep Mexico off the board for the rest of the game.

Ricardo Pepi to score anytime (+225)

Pepi leads the United States team so far in WCQ play with three goals in just four matches played. The 18-year-old FC Dallas striker scored a brace in their 2-0 win over Jamaica back on October 7th, and is a lethal threat anytime he’s on the field. It was just a couple of months ago when he chose to represent the United States on the field instead of Mexico, so it’s somewhat of a special game for Pepi as he’ll go up against the Mexican side for the first time. If the USMNT finds the back of the net, my money’s on it coming off of Pepi’s foot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.