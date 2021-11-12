How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for November 12th episode

WWE Smackdown comes on your screens once again tonight, with a new episode coming live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

We’re just over nine days away fro Survivor Series in Brooklyn, so we’re bound to get more build on the blue brand side of things. In the meantime, we’ll be treated to a main event tonight featuring a king taking on a tribal chief.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Since returning to Smackdown via last month’s WWE Draft, the New Day have re-ignited their longtime rivalry with Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. That came to ahead after last week’s main even when WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns dismantled the two New Day members and stood tall to end the show.

Tonight, we’ll be treated to a one-on-one bout between King Woods and Reigns to determine who truly “rules” Smackdown. This will further serve as the build towards the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series when the Tribal Chief faces third New Day member and WWE Champion Big E.

Speaking of Survivor Series, the teams for the traditional five-on-five elimination matches were announced last weekend for Smackdown. On the men’s side, we have Woods, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, and Happy Corbin repping the blue brand. On the women’s side, it’ll be Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Aliyah, and Shotzi. Meanwhile, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to go one-on-one with hated rival Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the ppv.