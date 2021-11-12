How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the November 12th episode

Just 24 hours before Full Gear its Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW will come live tonight with one final go-home edition of Rampage. The show will emanate from the site of Saturday’s ppv at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Just two matches on are on tap for tonight’s episode as the company officially wraps up the build towards the big show. Immediately Rampage will be a Countdown to Full Gear special on TNT, where they’ll highlight all of the marquee matches for Saturday’s ppv.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, November 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The show will be highlighted by a lumberjack match featuring Orange Cassidy taking on Matt Hardy. The two have been feuding on Dynamite over the past few months and with them not being featured on the Full Gear card, this will most likely serve as the blowoff to their rivalry.

Also on the card, Jungle Boy will face Bobby Fish in singles competition. Jungle Boy is set to team up with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage to battle Superkliq in a Fall’s Count Anywhere match at Full Gear. Is this match against Fish a tune up for JB or is this the beginning of a feud for after the ppv?